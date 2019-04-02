Ciraso, Johnson appointed to Children Services Board

The Scioto County Commissioners met on Tuesday for their regularly scheduled meeting.

On the agenda was communication from Connie Weaver regarding the Bible Reading Marathon and National Day of Prayer, which was accepted by commissioners. According to Commissioner Bryan Davis, the bible reading marathon will be April 29-May 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and May 2 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. with closing prayer. The marathon will take place in the Scioto County Courthouse lobby.

Other matters of business included the acceptance of a resignation from the Children Services Board from Teresa Bryan, and the appointment of two new members. According to commissioners, long time educator Pat Ciraso and Portsmouth Mayor Kevin E. Johnson have been appointed to the board.

Lawrence Scioto Solid Waste Management District Director Dan Palmer was present at the meeting and presented commissioners with the outcomes from Saturday’s Tire Amnesty collection held at Spartan Stadium. According to Palmer, 121 vehicles participated with a total of 1,162 tires collected.

Scioto County Commissioners also reported that Portsmouth City Auditor Trent Williams confirmed that county money had been received by the city, bringing the ongoing sewer conflict to a resolve after nearly a year of negotiation.

