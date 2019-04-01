Road closures

The following roads are scheduled for closure while Lake Erie Construction installs guardrail:

Clinton Furnace (CR9) in Vernon Township April 1st, 2nd and 5th from 7:00a.m. to 7:00p.m. each day.

Lick Run Lyra (CR2) in Bloom, Porter, and Vernon Townships April 2nd, 3rd and 5th from 7:00a.m. to 7:00p.m. each day.

Schwamberger Road (CR309) in Vernon Township April 3rd through April 5th. from 7:00a.m. to 7:00p.m. each day.

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers during these times.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.