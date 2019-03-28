Local man injured in home invasion

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini said a home invasion Wednesday resulted in injuries to an elderly man.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an individual at 226 Norwich Ave. in Franklin Furnace stating someone had assaulted the resident during a robbery.

According to the release, deputies and detectives responded along with Green Township Emergency Medical Seervice personnel to investigate. The victim, Norman Gene Crace age 84, was found to have suffered some severe injuries due to the altercation with the suspect and was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center and later transferred to a Columbus area trauma center.

Captain John W. Murphy stated that it appeared the suspect knocked on the door around 10:15 a.m. and when the door was opened instantly assaulted the victim. This was an apparent burglary with an intent to steal money. According to witnesses the suspect fled on foot from the scene.

Murphy stated this is an active investigation and Ohio BCI & I agents were contacted to help process the scene. Investigators are currently following some productive leads and will release more information as the case progresses.

Captain Murphy stated that anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Adam T. Giles at (740) 354-7316. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.