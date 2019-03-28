Elks get grant for Hope Fund

March is said to be National Child Nutrition Month and it was with that in mind, that the Elks wanted to get a grant to help out in the nutrition of local school children.

The BPOE (Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks)Portsmouth Elks Lodge No.154, applied and received a grant to help the Stephen A Hunter Hope Fund, in the amount of $2000.

Speaking with Bill Carson on behalf of the Elks, he said they are able to get grants for things for the community. “That’s one of the things that the Elks stand for, is doing good things for the community,” he said. “We gave a grant to the Valley(Lucasville) Fire Department to buy some things that they needed before. It was an Elks’ Board decision, to apply for the grant. We get the grant from grant lot for the Elks.”

Carson talked about Mark and Virgie Hunter and their work in the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund and what they have been able to accomplish. “We know his program and we gave him some last year to help with his program,” Carson said. “I can’t imagine what it is like for kids to go to school hungry. This is something that we feel is a good project and we plan to do it again next year.”

The Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund states, “It is our mission to improve the lives of economically disadvantaged children in Scioto and surrounding counties by supplying basic needs and opportunities and fostering hope for their future. Our primary focus is childhood hunger and it is addressed through Steven’s Power Pack Program, providing food for the weekend for elementary aged school children with financial needs.” Steven’s Power Pack now serves over 1,300 hungry children every weekend during the school year in 20 different public schools.

“On behalf of Virgie and myself and the Board of Directors of the Steven A Hunter Hope Fund, we want to thank you and the BPOE for the generous $2,000 grant presented to our organization on March 22, 2019,” mark Hunter said. “This generous grant will allow us to provide much needed nutritious food to local hungry children through our Steven’s Power Pack Program. Steven’s Power Packs contain approximately 12-15 nutritious, shelf stable, easy to prepare food items. We are now serving 1,314 children every Friday in 20 elementary schools in our service area of Scioto, Pike, & Adams Counties. This grant will supply almost 2,700 meals! Virgie and I are so grateful for this very generous grant from the Portsmouth Elks Lodge BPOE No. 154. Many children will be blessed by this act of kindness and community involvement. Again, thanks to the Elk’s organization for this wonderful grant opportunity.”

From Left-Bill Carson from the Portsmouth Elks Lodge BPOE No. 154., presenting a check to Mark Hunter for the Steven Hunter Hope Fund. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_Hunter-Hope-fund-presentation.jpg From Left-Bill Carson from the Portsmouth Elks Lodge BPOE No. 154., presenting a check to Mark Hunter for the Steven Hunter Hope Fund. Chad Phipps

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928