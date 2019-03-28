Crabtree retires then appointed as Interim Commissioner

The Scioto County Commissioners met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday to tend to business of the county.

One item on the agenda, which appeared as the third item read and was accepted by the board, was a memorandum from Scioto County Commissioner Mike Crabtree regarding retirement. Several items later, the appointment of an interim Scioto County Commissioner appeared and a motion was made to appoint Mike Crabtree as interim Scioto County Commissioner.

“As you know, over the years a lot of people have retired and stayed on in their elected office. After a lengthy discussion with Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS), the procedure with retirement with OPERS has changed over the years and sometime back they changed the amount of service years to before you would be eligible for the healthcare portion of OPERS to 30 years,” Crabtree said. “Well I have worked in the private sector and there is probably no way I’ll make it as county commissioner for 16 years, and there’s a lot of money, not only my money, but what the county pays in the healthcare portion that would go somewhere else within in the county or state.”

“It would be in my best interest after a discussion with OPERS, to retire from the OPERS portion and stay on as commissioner. I have no intention of going anywhere and I do intend to run again in the next election cycle,” Crabtree said. “But, we figured out how much money I’m losing by staying in OPERS program and it’s really of no benefit for me to do that. Financially it’s just a lot of money going elsewhere.”

Crabtree stated that this procedure has been done by many other local officials in the past, and is the best move for him personally. “Doing this will not only be for my benefit, but for the benefit of the county as well.”

According to Crabtree the only drawback from choosing to stay on as County Commissioner is the forfeiture of two months retirement earnings.

Other matters of business from the meeting included the approval of the minutes of March 26, acceptance of a letter from the Ohio Public Defender regarding indigent defense reimbursement, and approving payment of moral obligations.

Crabtree https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_crabtree-1.jpg Crabtree