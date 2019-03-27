True Purpose Girls Conference is in its 7th year

Friday evening a group of close to 500 girls(and ladies) will gather together to hear some wonderful words of encouragement from a young lady herself, Fayth Lore.

The Lore Family Ministries will host the seventh annual True Purpose Girls Conference on March 29, from 6-8:30 p.m. at 12138 Gallia Pike Wheelersburg, with Lore being the director and keynote speaker.

Lore was inspired to start True Purpose after she spoke at some women’s conferences with her mother, Sandy. During the music at one such gathering, Sandy turned to her and said, “I think we need to do something like this for young women your age.” The wheels began to turn, and she felt God speak to her, “Just do it.”

In its 7th year, Lore has been the director and keynote speaker, she said, “We don’t sell tickets it is a free event for girls ages 10 and up, we do ask if they could register online, so we can get an idea of how many to expect. Some people will not register until the night of the conference and we will do that also. When we started out, we had just at 100 people and we already have 440 registered for this year.” This non-denominational event, “Our doors are open to everyone,” she said.

When asked about how she felt about speaking in front of this many people, Lore said, “I think right now, I’m kind of in shock and in awe. We were not expecting this at all, last year we had around 370 and the year prior to that we had around 320. I wasn’t quite sure what to expect, but it’s a possibility that we could have 500 this year. I’m excited and as far as my feelings, I just feel honored that God would give me this type of platform to speak about him, to all these girls. I am very nervous. I sing with my family on the weekend all over the country, I’m used to that, but singing you know what you are going to say, and I have three other people onstage there with me, but doing this, I’m all by myself and all eyes are on me, expecting me to say something.”

This year’s theme verse is: Romans 8:37 -Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. They are selling T-Shirts for the conference that say, “He came, We conquer.” Lore said that they had definitely not ordered enough, but they will be selling more.

Lore told about why she does this conference, “This year’s girls conference will focus on the victory we have to overcome through Christ. Everyone faces battles. The battles that teen girls face may seem trivial to adults, but for the adolescent, they are very real and pivotal for a young mind. Girls fight battles such as body image, friendship, bullying, peer pressure, self-esteem, depression, competition in the school, the pressure to perform, popularity, family issues and so much more. In each of these situations, I want girls to know that they can be victorious. God is fighting for them. At True Purpose Girls Conference, we will give the girls practical ways to be a conqueror in their life. ”

What happens at True Purpose? “We change it up every year,” Lore added, “but we also do some of the same things.”

Lore also said that with the 400 plus girls in attendance, there will be over 40 churches represented.

On Friday evening, Lore will serve as the keynote speaker and her brother, Samuel Lore will lead worship, and several of his friends will join him on the stage. Levi Nelson will be on piano, Eli Reffit will be on guitar and vocals, Jacob Perkins will be on the bass and Ryan Jones will join them as a vocalist in the worship band.

Also set to perform is Glow, a team of dancers made up of Tori Reffit, Tiffany Porter, Autumn Lewis, Kaeli Easterday and Isabella Reffit. They have a special glow in the dark performance. They will be performing two songs this year.

Lore continued, “We will have an artist, Austin May (Wheelersburg) joining us. He does a spoken word while creating his art piece.”

There will be a drama team- Expressions of Grace, they do dramatic sign language to Christian songs.

And not to be left out, Lore said that there will be several prize giveaways. Every girl will leave with something to take home from the conference.

Lore concluded, ” I want every girl to feel safe and like they belong at this conference. This is a night created especially for them.”

The Lore family is from Minford and are known to many in the area. Fayth with her conference is just another outreach that this wonderful family does, to touch different people in their many walks of life, whether it be in song or spoken word.

The registration Link can be found on the Lore Family Ministries Facebook page or website at: www.TruePurposeGirls.weebly.com.

Fayth Lore sporting her T-Shirt for this year’s True Purpose Conference. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_Faith.jpg Fayth Lore sporting her T-Shirt for this year’s True Purpose Conference. Submitted Photo Fayth Lore speaking and teaching at one of her conferences. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_Fayth-teach.jpg Fayth Lore speaking and teaching at one of her conferences. Submitted Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@immediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

