Grand jury releases indictments

SScioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has released indictments from the Scioto County Grand Jury which met on March 22. The grand jury returned 35 Public Indictments.

The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Felicia D. Oakes, 30, Lucasville: possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, operate motor vehicle before obtaining restricted license, OVI.

Brain Clark, 27, Garrison, Ky.: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possessing criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs.

Johnathan Westenberg, 20, Portsmouth: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of drugs.

Danny Vanhoose, 67, West Portsmouth: inducing panic, having weapons while under disability, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone.

Brian K. Clark, 27, Garrison, Ky.: possessing criminal tools, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Timmy D. Mahan, JR., 38, aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael C. Book, 47, Wheelersburg: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin.

Michael C. Montavon, 34, Minford: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Troy E. Gilley, 51, Otway: aggravated possession of drugs.

Gina R. Douglas, 53, Wheelersburg: possession of heroin.

Donald R. Tomilson, II, 47, Lucasville: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal ue or possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Franklin Lawson, 26, Franklin Furnace: endangering children, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew A. McGowan, 31, South Webster: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tracy L. Spriggs, 43, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tracy L. Spriggs, 43, Portsmouth: receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possession of heroin,

Kerry M. Hilton, 44, Waverly: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathon R. Scarberry, 36, Franklin Furnace: unlawful operation of a vehicle.

Jeffrey M. Short, 35, Portsmouth: two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, OVI.

Ronnie L. Cook, 54, Oak Hill: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles M. McGlone, 46, South Webster: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrew W. Harris, 28, Lucasville: possessing criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs.

Roger Reed, 44, Minford: tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs.

Brian Crawford, 35, Lucasville: unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs.

Samuel D. Brown, 57, Firebrick, Ky: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Richard Bolda, 23, Sciotoville: having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possessing criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Kristian R. Davis, 21, Portsmouth: aggravated vehicular assault, OVI, failure to stop after an accident.

Justin A. Holcomb, 30, Lucasville: possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Mark Anthony Flanery, 37, West Portsmouth: possessing criminal tools,aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Harold L. Egbert, 52, Hamilton: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse istruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michelle Roberts, 24, Garrison, Ky: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Estelle C. Mayfield, jr., 56, Portsmouth: theft.

Jazmyn A. Cantrell, 29, Dayton: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Richard Benton, 31, Dayton: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Joseph F. Smith, 29, Dayton: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Erin L. Spears, 46, Portsmouth: felonious assault, aggravated robbery, robbery.

Indictments are released by the Scioto County Prosecutor’s office. A name (s) may appear more than once.

