Commissioners report ODNR has no plans to reopen course

The Scioto County Commissioners met on Tuesday, and discussed what they had learned since meeting with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources last Thursday in regards to the current status of Shawnee State Park Golf Course.

“I think what it is, is everything is budgetary,” said Commissioner Mike Crabtree. “It was a decision made by the previous administration and currently they are pretty adamant on the fact they have no intentions of opening back up the golf course. They say they are looking at different avenues of opportunity, but what those are we don’t know. They’ve suggested making trails out there and camping, but I don’t think they’ve made any decisions. There are still some issues going on with the bid. I don’t look for anything happening in the near future,”

Commissioner Bryan Davis stated that after the meeting with ODNR, he once again reached out to the Governor’s Office to which Governor DeWine expressed his desire to find a solution to the issue at hand.

“We met with them, heard their concerns, we made it very clear, we were asked more than once what our thoughts were. I made it clear I thought it should remain a golf course, either private or state ran,” Davis said. “It is what it is, if they don’t make a decision soon it will be too late, the grass will grow wild and it will be very hard to get it into the condition it needs to be,”

Both Commissioners present, Crabtree and Davis, commented that while ODNR claims the golf course was not up to meet appropriate standards, it is their own fault for not properly reinvesting into the golf course with funds made from the course’s operation and sale of local timber. Davis stated that following the ODNR meeting both parties did agree to keep the conversation going and the director of ODNR reached out to the commissioners over the weekend to which a meeting has been granted with dates to be determined later. “In the meantime we have discussed this with our county prosecutor, and as Mike {Crabtree} stated there are some inconsistencies in the bidding process that need to be looked into and we will be doing that,” said Davis.

Legislation from the commissioner’s meeting consisted of the approval of a memorandum of understanding between the Scioto County Board of Commissioners, the Scioto County Engineer, and Brush Creek, Rush and Union Township Board of Trustees regarding the joint purchasing program. A resolution was adopted appointing Rob Horton as Enterprise Zone Manager, and the approval of a letter of support to Heritage Ohio for the Historic Revitalization Sub grant Program.

