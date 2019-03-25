Baldridge announces “Bagels with Brian”

COLUMBUS—State Representative Brian Baldridge (R-Winchester) of the 90th District announced his first set of district office hours, “Bagels with Brian”. This upcoming event is open to all constituents, elected officials, and community stakeholders throughout Adams, Lawrence, and Scioto counties. The event will be held at the Portsmouth Public Library this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“It is exciting to have the privilege to host the first office hours event as the new state representative for the 90th House District,” said Baldridge. “My goal of the ‘Bagels with Brian’ series is to listen to the input given to me by all voices in our community in a casual environment.”

Bagels with Brian are less formal opportunities for constituents to meet one-on-one with Baldridge to discuss issues that are important to them.

All constituents are welcome to attend this event. If you are unable to attend this event but would like to meet with Baldridge, please contact his office by phone at (614) 466-2124 or by email at Rep90@ohiohouse.gov to schedule a meeting in the district or in Columbus.