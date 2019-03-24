Valley School Board Member, Crabtree honored

School board members come and go throughout the years, so it is not often that one member has retained his seat for 51 years, but Valley School board member Carl W. Crabtree has done just that.

Crabtree, was recently recognized at the Ohio School Boards Association’s Southeast Region Spring Conference by receiving the Veteran School Board Member Award. The Veteran School Board Member Award recognizes school board members who have served 10, 15 and 20 years on their local school boards. Crabtree was recognized for 50 years of service.

The Ohio School Boards Association conference was held at Pike County Career Technology Center in Piketon on March 19th. And it was at that time that Crabtree received his award.

According to Scott Rolfe, Superintendent, Crabtree was elected as a Valley School Board member in the fall of 1967. He has served consecutive terms since 1968.

Rolfe also said that during his tenure as a board member, Crabtree has only missed four meetings in the 51 years. And, the last meeting he missed was in 1994, making it now, 25 years without missing a meeting. How many people can say that?

“He is still active in our community; he attends all home football, girls and boys basketball and many baseball and softball games,” Rolfe said. “The Valley Local School District has been blessed with this man; he continues to be a great resource for other (board of education) members and the superintendent.

“He has just been a staple of our community a lot of people go to him to find out answers or ask questions and he brings them to the superintendent and gets answers for them,” Rolfe said. “He just always seems to be the model board member. He is easy to work with and a good person that can go between the public and my office. He is a good resource because a question may come up in a board meeting and everyone will turn to Carl and he will say a time he remembers that a similar incident happened.”

An honor bestowed upon a man who has served his community well is something worth mentioning, so all may hear about it. Congratulations should be noted for Carl W. Crabtree, for a job well done.

Valley School Board Member, Carl W. Crabtree receiving his award from the Ohio School Boards Association’s Southeast Region. Left to Right: Paul Mock – Regional Director of OSBA and Carl Crabtree Valley School Board. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_Valley-Crabtree.jpg Valley School Board Member, Carl W. Crabtree receiving his award from the Ohio School Boards Association’s Southeast Region. Left to Right: Paul Mock – Regional Director of OSBA and Carl Crabtree Valley School Board. Submitted Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928