Hardwood Heroes game is next Saturday

Excitement will fill the Shawnee State gymnasium next Saturday, when once again, the Scioto County Developmental Disabilities sponsors the Hardwood Heroes game. If you want to watch some local celebrities try to play basketball against the athletes of Scioto County Special Olympics, this may be the place for you.

Scioto County Special Olympics’ athletes are ready to hit the hardwood against this year’s field of celebrities as part of the Hardwood Heroes Celebrity Basketball Game, which raises funds for local Special Olympics programming. The annual event, in its 11th year, will start at noon, next Saturday at Shawnee State University’s Rhodes Athletic Center.

The 2019 Hardwood Heroes Celebrity Team is said to consist of:

Adrienne Buckler, local attorney;

Aaron Cooper, vice president of Southern Ohio Security;

Officer Chris Dixon, Portsmouth City Police Department;

Shauna Dowdy, council member, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities;

Cameron Hoover, assistant coach, Portsmouth West High School’s Varsity Boys Basketball;

Kelly Hunter, director, STAR, Inc.;

Phillip Jones, chairman of Special Olympics, Sons of American Legion;

Dawn Keller, court administrator, Scioto County Juvenile & Probate Court;

Carrie Kyne, school psychologist, South Central Ohio Educational Service Center;

Tonya Miranda, owner, Sonora Mexican Grill;

Martin Miranda, owner, Sonora Mexican Grill;

Bill Ogg, Scioto County Treasurer;

Lt. Scott Osborne, Portsmouth Fire Department;

Bret Partlow, property manager, Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority;

Jim Preston, inventory controller, Sun Coke;

Matt Purcell, superintendent, Scioto County Developmental Disabilities;

Jeff Rase, principal, Valley Local School District (and a SCSO Advisory Committee member);

Kelli Richardson, event coordinator, SOMC Friends Community Center;

Debbie Sanders, owner, Integrity Homes;

Brian Stephenson, director of occupational therapy, COMPASS;

Anthony Stidham, caseworker, Scioto County Job and Family Services;

Keiliana Wright, vocational specialist, Vocation Station;

“All money raised at this event stays local and affects the lives of our friends, family, and neighbors,” said Community Relations Coordinator for Scioto County Developmental Disabilities and also, Scioto County Special Olympics Spokesperson, Lori McNelly. “When you give to Scioto County Special Olympics or take part in one of our events, you are part of something that offers opportunities in sport and physical fitness to folks you care about.” McNelly said that all of the proceeds stay local.

This year’s event is said to have Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis teaming up with Keith “KC” Chatfield for color commentary during the game.

McNelly said the event will have more than the basketball game going on, Saturday afternoon. The event will also feature a raffle. McNelly wanted to mention they will also be showcasing some art show with works by individuals served by Scioto County Developmental Disabilities, and karaoke between quarters, they will have concessions, split the pot, and raffles. “It will have something for everybody.” She said things for the day, would be going on for two or three hours.

Presale tickets are available at Vern Riffe School for $2 each, while tickets will be $3 each at the door. Everything starts at noon.

The game, sponsored by Scioto County Developmental Disabilities, rounds out March’s Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month events in Scioto County.

McNelly concluded with, “We just really appreciate the support the community gives to our Special Olympic program, we have about 100 athletes through the range of different sports basketball being our most popular. This is one of our two big fundraisers for Special Olympics for the year.”

The Hardwood Heroes basketball game seems to be a community favorite, so next Saturday would seem to be a good day to bring the family out to support the Scioto County Special Olympics.

Scioto County Special Olympian Jacob Nele puts one in the bucket with an assist from Shawnee State University’s men’s basketball team. The 2019 Hardwood Heroes Celebrity Basketball Game will be Saturday, March 30, at SSU’s Rhodes Athletic Center. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_hardwood.jpg Scioto County Special Olympian Jacob Nele puts one in the bucket with an assist from Shawnee State University’s men’s basketball team. The 2019 Hardwood Heroes Celebrity Basketball Game will be Saturday, March 30, at SSU’s Rhodes Athletic Center. Submitted Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928