Clay Preschool delivers spring

Yesterday (Friday), thanks to Clay Preschool, some residents of Rosemount Pavilion were gifted a little piece of spring in the form of a potted plant.

To celebrate the beginning of spring, teachers Mrs. Shafer and Ms. Justice organized a service project for their three and four year olds to paint and decorate terracotta pots which were then filled with flowers and presented to residents of the nursing home.

The project targeted residents that do not often receive visitors, in the hopes of brightening their day by giving them a live plant in a hand painted pot to keep in their rooms.

A letter describing the project was sent home with students, asking parents for any donations to go towards the cost for the pots, soil, flowers, and paint and many generous donations were brought in to assist with the cost. “What better way to brighten their day than to give them a potted flower,” read the letter sent home with students.

According to both teachers, the project was a success by not only showing love to the residents, but also in the students excitement in creating the finished product. Students each painted a pot with their name written on the bottom, and planted the flowers themselves. Friday, after all 43 plants were potted, Shafer and Justice took the flowers to the nursing home and distributed them.

“The residents loved them and it definitely brightened their day,” said Shafer. Justice stated that multiple residents were fascinated in the fact that it was a live plant. “You never realize how much you take for granted being able to walk outside and see the flowers or feel a breeze,” said Justice.

With the success of their first community service project, both teachers are looking forward to doing more in the future and are already looking towards showing love to other organizations in the community.

Clay Preschool and Kindergarten registration will take place on April 4, at 9:30-11:30 a.m., 12:30-3:00 p.m., and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Preschool registration is for 3 & 4 year olds (3 before Sept. 30th) who are potty trained. Clay Preschool is a 5 star award winning, full-day preschool (4 days a week). Those interested in attending registration should bring child’s social security card, birth certificate, shot records, and W-2 or pay stubs (for proof of income).

Avery and her finished product. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_CLAYP1.jpg Avery and her finished product. Mrs. Shafer and her grandmother, nursing home resident. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_CLAYP3.jpg Mrs. Shafer and her grandmother, nursing home resident. Sadie painting her flower pot. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_CLAYP2.jpg Sadie painting her flower pot. Some of the students pose for a photo with the completed projects. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_CLAYP4.jpg Some of the students pose for a photo with the completed projects. Kinley and Riley prepare their pots. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_CLAYP6.jpg Kinley and Riley prepare their pots. Korbin and Stephen decorate pots in amazement https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_CLAYP5.jpg Korbin and Stephen decorate pots in amazement

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

