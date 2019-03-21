Commissioners approve County Engineer legislation

The Scioto County Commissioners met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday to tend to routine business matters for the county, as well as discuss several items seeking their approval.

A memorandum of understanding between the Scioto County Board of Commissioners, the Scioto County Engineer, and Green Township Trustees regarding the joint purchasing agreement was accepted. According to commissioners, only one or two townships are left to join into the agreement.

Commissioners adopted a resolution authorizing the Scioto County Engineer to request the director of the Ohio Department Of Transportation to review engineering and traffic investigation for Henley Deemer Road in McDermott. According to commissioners the investigation consisted of a speed study.

Additionally, commissioners adopted a resolution authorizing the county engineer’s participation in the ODOT road salt contract for 2019.

At the conclusion of the meeting Dave Lucas Communications, who host the meeting’s live streams on social media, announced that the meeting was the 100th to be live streamed and stated 2,913 people now follow the commissioners web page, with live stream videos over the past year reaching volumes of 9,000 views.