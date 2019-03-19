Minford comes alive for the music

Entering Minford on Friday or Saturday night, you might hear the sound of music coming from the high school, seriously, “The Sound of Music” is being presented by the high school this weekend.

Seven Seniors who play major roles in the musical and have played major roles before were all together for their last musical. They said they are so close and this musical is bittersweet for them as they will soon be graduating and not spending time together as they have been for so long.

All the girls have been together doing Musicals for all four years. They are: Abe Heimbach, who is playing Captain von Trapp, Jodi Hannah, playing Maria von Trapp, Aeriel Parker playing Mother Abbess, Deanna Hoover playing Sister Berthe, McKenzie Kennedy, playing Sister Sophia, Jake Alley as Max Detwiler, and Shelby Blackburn who has the important role of stage manager and has been the stage manager for the past four years.

Hannah says this is the second year she has played a lead role in a Musical. “I’m definitely nervous for this weekend, but at the end of it all, it’s so fun, it’s rewarding, definitely worth all the time put into it.” As for this being her last show, she says, “It’s heartbreaking, I know I’ll come back and watch shows, but it just won’t be the same. It is bittersweet.” Hannah’s plan after graduation is to attend Shawnee State University and then transfer later on because to be a speech pathologist, possibly Ohio University or Marshall.

“This is my first year with a bigger role, I’m pretty excited because I feel like I’ve worked really hard for this,”Parker said. “It is a lot of hard work.” As for her future, ” I plan to go to college and study music education either Marshall or Ohio University, I’m leaning more toward OU.”

Hoover says this is really her second major role in a musical. “I really enjoy music, not what I will study but, but I do like it, and maybe I’ll do community theatre or something like that,” she said. “I’m having so much fun and I’m so glad this is the part I’m doing.” As for her plans after graduation, “I’m actually looking into a nursing program, I’ve done lots of college visits, but I haven’t really decided yet. I’ve looked at a bunch of them.”

This year will be Kennedy’s first major role in a musical. “I’m really glad I got the part for my senior year, with my friends. This is fun.” She went on to clarify that she and the other senior girls are the only nuns that have actual names. As for her future plans, “I’m going to go to Shawnee State University and study early education, and I think I want to do early childhood and also get my degree in intervention.”

Blackburn says that being stage manager for the past four years, is all about organization. “I just like yelling at people,” she said humorously. “I just like everything involved in how it happens like everyone. It’s such a bonding experience, I love all these people they are great people…we all like come together because once you realize how much you love theatre, it makes you want to come back.” She says,she plans to attend Marshall University to study business. “I just love people and helping people, I plan on having my own business.”

Alley has played a major role and this will be his second. “Of Course, I just add a little pizzazz to the role,” he said. “It all turned out good, I was happy I got this part, it kinda suits my personality.” Alley is still somewhat undecided as to where he is going, he has several offers. “I think I’m going to go to Shawnee State University because I’m going to be going to law school, so I will have to go away and Shawnee will be free for me,” he said. “That’s the plan to be a lawyer for now, maybe President.”

Heimbach, the other male senior, says he has been doing the musicals for three years and has played major roles each year. He talked about the singing and he does have to sing a solo, but humbly says that his is not near as difficult as some that the girls have. “I’m doing college credit plus, so I’ve been studying a lot of biological sciences and going to be prepping myself for medical school while also getting a degree in nursing at Shawnee State University,” he said. “After that, I’m seriously considering getting a DO at their medical school, no specialty so far, maybe surgery.” Heimbach had great things to say about his fellow female actresses. “They are all great actresses honestly they treat me just as well as they would treat anyone.”

Music Director Lacey Ratcliff spoke on the students, and that some of the kids were in shows when they were in the lower grades and she knew them then. “It’s just cool to see them from sixth grade and now here. This group is awesome, not just the seniors,” Ratcliff said. “Every year they go from it looking like it is not going to come together and then about two weeks before the musical, it’s like something just clicks and they show up and after they are done, they are doing great, like they are doing great right now.”

Ratcliff says that in the four years of a senior’s time, she tries to vary the type of shows they do. She said she feels like it’s really important. “I’m really excited about this show being their senior year,” she said. “The Sound of Music is just something I love and I think this is a great show.” Ratliff has several younger children that the musical calls for and one of them is just in kindergarten, but the older students just takes them under their wings.

The entire ensemble from Minford High School, for The Sound of Music being presented this weekend. Front left is Minford Music Director, Lacey Ratcliff. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_minford-music.jpg The entire ensemble from Minford High School, for The Sound of Music being presented this weekend. Front left is Minford Music Director, Lacey Ratcliff. Kimberly Jenkins Some of the seniors who are essential parts for The Sound of Music. Front Row, Left to right: Abe Heimbach, Jodi Hannah, Aeriel Parker, Deanna Hoover, McKenzie Kennedy; Back row l to r: Shelby Blackburn and Jake Alley. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_minford-seniors.jpg Some of the seniors who are essential parts for The Sound of Music. Front Row, Left to right: Abe Heimbach, Jodi Hannah, Aeriel Parker, Deanna Hoover, McKenzie Kennedy; Back row l to r: Shelby Blackburn and Jake Alley. Kimberly Jenkins

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

