Grand Jury hands out 40 indictments

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met on March 15 and returned 40 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Jose Luis Vasquez-Gonzalves, 45, address unknown: six counts of rape.

Michal Lynn Bowling, 32, Portsmouth: failure to appear.

Vernice Maxwell, jr., 53, Portsmouth: failure to appear.

Jeffrey R. Carver, 24, Piketon: failure to appear.

Taylor Renee Montgomery, 24, New Boston: failure to appear.

GREGORY B. LOUDENBACK, 41, Huntington, W. Va.: two counts vandalism,tampering with coin machines,

petty theft, receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools.

Larry C. Clark, 40, address unknown: two counts vandalism, tampering with coin machines, petty theft,

receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools.

Herbert R. Evans, 44, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

Colter J. Smith, 28, Southern Ohio Correctional Facility: harassment with a bodily substance.

Donald R. Jackson, 43, Southern Ohio Correctional Facility: harassment with a bodily substance, harassment with a bodily substance, harassment with a bodily substance.

Nicholas J. Newman, 31, Otway: trafficking in heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin.

Jnita Gulley, 57, Portsmouth: petty theft, theft, 14 counts of telecommunications fraud.

Melvin McGuire, 59, Wheelersburg: Three counts aggravated possession of drugs.

Adam N. Blevins, 38, Ironton: Two counts aggravated possession of drugs.

Brian Keith Littleton, 38, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua A. Dingus, 32, Lucasville: aggravated possession of drugs.

Chester L. Aldridge, 47, West Portsmouth: tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs.

Klifford E. Martin, 29, Regina, Ky.: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs.

Jeffrey M. Short, 35, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Ancel D. Rule, 42, West Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs.

Ronald H. Evans, 44, Portsmouth: two counts aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin.

Tonya N. Evans, 34, Portsmouth: two counts aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin.

Shellie Lynn Bennett, 38, Lucasville: aggravated possession of drugs.

Larry R. Neal, II, 39, Wheelersburg: aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael W. Boyd, jr., 33, West Portsmouth: obstructing official business, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana.

Johnathon A. Harr, 27, West Portsmouth: obstructing official business, aggravated possession of drugs.

Debra K. Douglas, 44, Reynoldsburg: aggravated possession of drugs.

Benny P.F. King, 40, Sciotoville: aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Ralph W. Caudill, 47, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

Aaron Thomas Webb, 38, Vanceburg, Ky.: possessing criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamie Lee Adkins, 29, homeless: grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Timothy P. Osborne, 30, homeless: grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Michael R. Rawlins, 55, New Boston: petty theft, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amber M. Rawlins, 34, Sciotoville: receiving stolen property.

Marcelo A. Campa, 26, Wheelersburg: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana.

Kyle Edward Beesler, 24, Portsmouth: obstructing justice, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana.

Angela Dawn Egerton, 46, New Boston: vandalism, theft.

The Daily Times receives the list of indictments from the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office. Some charges may be duplicated in the list as the defendant was charged with multiple indictments.