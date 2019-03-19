Boil advisory issued for West Portsmouth

City of Portsmouth Waterworks issued a boil order on Monday for 48 hours for residents on US Hwy 52 from Careys Run west to Pond Run and all intersecting roads in West Portsmouth.

A waterworks employee stated the boil order was issued due to a water break and was not able to give the hour which the advisory was issued, however Scioto County EMA posted the advisory at approximately 10 p.m. Monday evening, carrying the advisory until Wednesday evening or until advised otherwise by City of Portsmouth Waterworks.