Local girl chasing her dreams

A West Elementary School 5th grader is one step closer to pursing her dreams after being discovered by a producer last month for singing, modeling and acting.

Savannah Talbert, 11, was one of 25 individuals aged 7-75 from four surrounding counties that made it past first auditions and were invited to orientation in Huntington, WV in preparation for a talent showcase this summer.

In her audition Talbert performed the song “Titanium” by David Guetta, and according to her mother Savannah dreams of being a Hollywood Star. Talbert will be traveling to Orlando, FL this summer to attend the Arts International Showcase from July 3rd-7th, where she will have the opportunity to perform in front of agents from Nickelodeon, The Voice, and other talent agencies.

Talbert, who has been singing since she was in diapers, will have the opportunity to win a full college scholarship during the Showcase on top of potentially stepping forward in her dreams of being a star.

Talbert https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_TALBERT.jpg Talbert