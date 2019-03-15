Two brush fires result of high winds

At least two brush fires broke out on Thursday evening in the Otway area as a result of intense winds and severe weather.

According to Union Twp. Fire Chief Bryan Howell, the department was dispatched to give mutual aid alongside Rarden Fire Department in the 2500 Block of Mt. Hope Road for a brush fire, and was dispatched a second time to the 1500 Block of Henley Comstock after a tree knocked out powerlines and started a fire there.

While limited information was available on the mutual aid call, Howell stated that the brush fire on Henley Comstock was minor, burning roughly half an acre and being extinguished by the department within half an hour. The incident however did result in a power outage for the surrounding area which lasted approximately 2.5 hours.