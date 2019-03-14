Unidentified human remains found in Wheelersburg

Unidentified human remains were discovered in Wheelersburg on Thursday, and according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office the body appears to have been there for some time.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announced on Thursday that the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an individual stating they believed they had found human remains in a field located in the 5400 block of SR 522 in Wheelersburg.

Deputies and Detectives responded along with Portsmouth Police Detectives and an Agent from Ohio BCI&I to investigate. The remains were located in a wooded area next to a field alongside SR 522.

Captain John W. Murphy said initial investigation by law enforcement and the Scioto County Coroner’s Office revealed the remains appeared to have been there for some time and there was no evidence present to determine the identity at the scene.

Murphy said the remains were transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed to help determine an identification of the person and the possible cause of death.

The investigation into the persons identity, potential cause of death, and how the remains ended up on the property is ongoing.

Capt. Murphy encourages anyone with information to contact Det. Adam T. Giles at (740) 354-7316. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.