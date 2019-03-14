Grand jury busy with indictments

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met on March 8 and returned 59 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Deedrick Alonzo Perkins, 23, Portsmouth: felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, two counts of OVI.

Chad R. Arnett, 42, Wheelersburg: aggravated possession of drugs.

Daniel T. Brant, 23, South Shore, Ky: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessica Hamilton, 26, Greenup, Ky: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jenna N. Kaye, 31, Portsmouth: tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs.

Brooke A. Collis, 34, McDermott: possession of drugs, possession of Marijuana.

Kenny W. Stiles, 54, South Webster: aggravated possession of drugs.

Jefferson Boone Arnett, 41, South Webster: aggravated possession of drugs.

Timothy R. Neff, 40, West Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

John H. Williams, III, 26, Columbus: failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, possession of marijuana.

Mark David Taylor, 50, Rarden: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin.

Lisa M. Middleton, 33, Minford: felonious assault.

Debra K. Harlow, 64, Lucasville: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana.

Timothy Deese, 50, Portsmouth: possession of cocaine.

Randy J. Brown, 37, Minford: aggravated possession of drugs.

Carl Dean Adkins, 57, Portsmouth: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin.

Ryan J. Osborne, 41, Minford: two counts inducing panic, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Terry E. Munion, jr., 25, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ryan Burley Havens, 37, Portsmouth: vandalism, breaking and entering, theft, complicity in the commission of an offense.

Misty L. VanHoose, 46, Portsmouth: vandalism, breaking and entering, theft, complicity in the commission of an offense.

Amber R. Beckwith, 35, Portsmouth: vandalism, breaking and entering, theft, complicity in the commission of an offense.

Ryan Burley Havens, 37, Portsmouth: vandalism, breaking and entering, theft, two counts complicity in the commission of an offense.

Misty L. VanHoose, 46, Portsmouth: vandalism, breaking and entering, theft, two counts complicity in the commission of an offense.

Amber R. Beckwith, 35, Portsmouth: vandalism, breaking and entering, theft, two counts complicity in the commission of an offense.

Ryan Burley Havens, 37, Portsmouth: vandalism, breaking and Entering, theft, complicity in the commission of an offense.

Misty L. VanHoose, 46, Portsmouth: vandalism, breaking and Entering, theft, complicity in the commission of an offense.

Amber R. Beckwith, 35, Portsmouth: vandalism, breaking and entering, theft, complicity in the commission of an offense.

Ryan Burley Havens, 37, Portsmouth: vandalism, breaking and entering, theft, complicity in the commission of an offense.

Misty L. VanHoose, 46, Portsmouth: vandalism, breaking and entering, theft, complicity in the commission of an offense.

Amber R. Beckwith, 35, Portsmouth: vandalism, breaking and entering, theft, complicity in the commission of an offense.

Ryan Burley Havens, 37, Portsmouth: breaking and entering, theft, complicity in the commission of an offense.

Misty L. VanHoose, 46, Portsmouth: breaking and entering, theft, complicity in the commission of an offense.

Amber R. Beckwith, 35, Portsmouth: breaking and entering, theft, complicity in the commission of an offense.

Ryan Burley Havens, 37, Portsmouth: vandalism, breaking and entering, grand theft, complicity in the commission of an offense.

Misty L. VanHoose, 46, Portsmouth: vandalism, breaking and entering, grand theft, complicity in the commission of an offense.

Amber R. Beckwith, 35, Portsmouth: vandalism, breaking and entering, grand theft, complicity in the commission of an offense.

Ralph E. Bell, 44, Wheelersburg: soliciting.

Jeremiah Crabtree, 20, Lucasville: vandalism, complicity in the commission of an offense.

Karelyn Rachford, 18, Lucasville: vandalism, complicity in the commission of an offense.

Paris L. Tackett, 18, Lucasville: vandalism, complicity in the commission of an offense.

William Jayce Swords, 19, West Portsmouth: vandalism, complicity in the commission of an offense.

William Zachary McClary, 18, Lucasville: vandalism, complicity in the commission of an offense.

Hope N. Flannery, 18, McDermott: vandalism, complicity in the commission of an offense.

Phyllis Niner-Blanton, 44, Wheelersburg: assault, obstructing official business.

Roger E. Yeager, 23, Portsmouth: tampering with evidence,obstructing official business, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of Marijuana.

Timothy Joe Brown, 30, New Boston: counterfeiting, receiving stolen property, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Heath A. Litteral, 41, Portsmouth: possession of cocaine.