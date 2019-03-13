Keaton named In-Home Childcare Provider of the Year

Local Type B child care provider Patricia Keaton was recognized by the Children’s Hunger Alliance for notable work in helping provide healthy and nutritious meals to children and making a difference in the community. During the 24th annual Menu of Hope luncheon which took place in Columbus late last month, with over 700 people in attendance, Keaton was named In-Home Childcare Provider of the Year for the state of Ohio.

Keaton, who provides child care in Portsmouth, says the alliance makes routine unannounced visits to each child care location to perform inspections and make sure the food being provided meets their standards and in a phone call from the alliance is where she first learned of her nomination.

“It was an honor,” said Keaton.” I’ve been a child care provider for 23 years so being nominated for something like that is definitely an honor.”

Keaton says Children’s Hunger Alliance assists child care providers to afford to buy and provide healthy and nutritious meals for the children they provide care for. “If we didn’t have those funds it would be very difficult and we might even have to ask parents to contribute to meals,” said Keaton. Keaton stated that in this area in particular where poverty is so high it would be difficult for many families to afford. “Children’s Alliance contribution to us really helps us provide those nutritious meals for kids that might otherwise not get them.”

According to their organization website, Children’s Hunger Alliance helps more than 850 family child care providers provide healthy food and age-appropriate physical activity to children in their care.

Keaton https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_KEATON-1.jpg Keaton

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932