Portsmouth Wind Symphony Featuring: The Josh Stewart Band

Saturday evening April 13 will mark a first for the Portsmouth Wind Symphony. The concert will feature guest artists The Josh Stewart Band. The concert, entitled “The Power of Spring” will begin at 7:30 pm at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts on the campus of Shawnee State University. Admission is $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children and students.

The Wind Symphony has featured individual guest soloist on their April concerts over the last few years, but never a group. The Josh Stewart Band will perform songs off their new album, entitled “This and That”, with the Wind Symphony. The band parts were arranged by band leader Josh Stewart, a french hornist himself. They will also play by themselves as part of the concert.

The Wind Symphony will perform music by Alfred Reed, Sousa, and a host of other wind band composers as they celebrate the change of seasons. Music from Hollywood and several different genres will be featured. The Wind Symphony is in its 26th season as a performing organization. Under the direction of Musical Director Terry Thompson, the group is a completely volunteer band made up of players from Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia aged 15 to 75. The concept of this concert was originally proposed by Josh Stewart after he saw a rock band performing with a symphony orchestra. After some discussion of the logistics of such an effort, it was decided the two groups could INDEED collaborate in a way that would entertain.

Tickets are available in advance at the Vern Riffe Center Box Office, and on the day of the concert.