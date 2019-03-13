Portsmouth Public Library Programs the week of March 18 – March 23

Through the Years 1999-2019 Quilt Display (March 4 – April 27) The Portsmouth Public Library and the Down by the River Quilt Guild are pleased to present “Through the Years 1999-2019” an exciting display of handmade quilts created by members of the guild. The quilts will be on display around the balcony at the Portsmouth Library till April 27. Come see these beautiful works of art!

“Youthful Visions” High School Art Exhibit (March 1-31) In celebration of Youth Art Month, the Local History Department of the Portsmouth Public Library will display an exhibit of artwork created by local high school art students. The “Youthful Visions” display consists of both two- and three-dimensional work in a variety of media. Special bookmarks designed by the students will also be available to library patrons.

Story Times:

March 19 – Toddler Time at 11:30am at Lucasville

March 19 – Toddler Time at 11:30am at Wheelersburg

March 19 – Books N Play at 11:30am at Portsmouth

March 20 – Family Story Time at 11:30am at Lucasville

March 20 – Toddler Time at 11:30am at Portsmouth

March 21 – Family Story Time at 11:30am at Wheelersburg

March 21 – Book Babies at 1pm at Portsmouth

March 22 – Family Story Time at 10:30am at South Webster

March 22 – Family Story Time at 11:30am at New Boston

Children Programs:

Tuesday, March 19 – Lorax Pencil Jar at 3:30pm at Lucasville

Saturday, March 23 – LEGO Club at 2pm at Portsmouth

Tween Programs:

March 18 – Photo Frame Craft at 4pm at Lucasville

Teen Programs:

March 18 – Dungeons and Dragons at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

March 18 – March Madness at the Library at 6pm at New Boston

March 19 – Paper Marbling at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

March 20 – Rube Goldberg Machine Craft at 4pm at South Webster

Adult Programs:

March 19 – Inspirational Book Group at 12pm at Portsmouth

March 19 – Computer Basics at 1pm at Portsmouth Computer Lab

March 19 – The 1913 Flood at 4pm at Portsmouth

March 19 – Wood Panel Sign Painting at 5:30pm at South Webster

March 20 – Classic Movie Matinee at 2pm at Lucasville

March 21 – Online Documents at 11am at Portsmouth Computer Lab

March 21 – Devices at 6pm at Portsmouth Computer Lab

March 23 – Library at the Lofts at 2pm at Coffee at the Lofts

Please contact your local branch for more information on these programs:

Lucasville: 740-⁠259-⁠6119

New Boston: 740-⁠456-⁠4412

Portsmouth: 740-⁠354-⁠5688

South Webster: 740-⁠778-⁠2122

Wheelersburg: 740-⁠574-⁠6116