Kentucky Heritage Quilt SocietyQuilter’s Day Out Saturday March 16

In 1990, Phyllis D. Miller of Kentucky started “Quilter’s Day Out” on the third Saturday in March. This day of celebration was declared National Quilting Day and is now celebrated around the world as International Quilting Day.

Kentucky Heritage Quilt Society District 10 will celebrate with Greenup County Quilt Guild hosting the KHQS District 10 (FIVCO) area “Quilter’s Day Out” at the UK Extension Office on US Rt. 23, at the intersection with the Industrial Parkway, Wurtland, KY., March 16, 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M. Admission is free. Come and visit with us.

Have you wanted to learn to quilt? There will be a sewing machine ready for you to sit down and learn how to make a quilt block. One of the quilter’s will show you how to make a quilt block. This is a FREE mini – lesson for you to make a quilt block to take home.

Along with making a quilt block there will be demos on quilting techniques, vendors, a mini-mall by members with items for sale and door prizes. You can see how to machine quilt on your home sewing machine. Yes, you can learn how to do this, and save money by doing it at home.

Light refreshments will be served to all by the Greenup County Quilters. We welcome visitors to bring quilts to share. The public is welcome to stop by and sharing our Quilt History with us.

For more information contact:

Kentucky Heritage Quilt Society District 10 Leader, Nancy K. Osborne, 606-923-4784, nkquilt@gmail.com