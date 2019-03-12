Council adopts “Martin Luther King Jr. Way”

Portsmouth City Council met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening and passed one item of legislation and adopted one resolution. Council passed an ordinance, which was up for a third reading, to appoint Sam Sutherland to the position of City Manager of the City of Portsmouth after some weeks of contract negotiations.

Members of council also voted to adopt a resolution authorizing the co-naming of Findlay Street between 12th and 16th Streets as “Martin Luther King Jr. Way”. This item was added to the agenda for a first reading after being proposed at the previous meeting of council. Lastly, an ordinance authorizing the city manager to adjust rules, regulations and fees within the engineering department pursuant to the Ohio Board of Building Standards was passed for a second reading, and an ordinance authorizing the city manager to enter into an agreement between the City of Portsmouth and Friends of Portsmouth for a Street Arch Lighting Project was passed for a first reading.

In his Acting Mayor Report, Councilman Kevin Johnson reminded the public that the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place this Saturday.

“I believe some of Council will be there so, make sure you come out to the St. Patrick’s Parade,” said Johnson. No citizens present in council chambers chose to address council on items on or off the agenda.

In the City Manager’s Conference, the repairs to the pump station located behind Bob & Floyd’s were addressed. According to Richard Duncan, director of the waste water treatment and flood defense division, a 54 inch metal pipe that runs under the levee placed in the 1960’s is in need of repair and the repairs are currently planned for May, when the river is estimated to be at its lowest point. US 52 West in that location has been reduced to one lane of traffic until the repairs are made.

