South Central Ohio Regional Science Bowl VII

Portsmouth-The 2019 South Central Ohio Regional Science Bowl will take place at Shawnee State University Friday.

The event, hosted by the US Department of Energy will have local teams go head to headat the Vern Riffe Center in a challenging one-day academic competition where topics include biology, chemistry, physics, Earth science, energy and math.

The 32 teams from high schools in Scioto, Pike and Ross County will converge in this exciting academic tournament where the last team standing gets an all-expense paid trip to Washington DC to compete in the National Science Bowl against teams from around the nation.

Wheelersburg High School comes in this year trying to three-peat as champions after winning back to back championships in 2017 and 2018. However, Portsmouth Notre Dame, Northwest and Unioto made deep runs into the final four last year. Will this be their year?