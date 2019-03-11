New Boston student grabs “scrumptious” victory

NEW BOSTON- The 67th Annual Scioto County Spelling Bee was held at the SOMC Friends Center, in Portsmouth March 7.

The purpose of the spelling bee is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage that will help them throughout their lives.

Twenty-four students advanced to the county spelling bee after winning in their own school. Thirteen districts participated, including Clay, Green, Manchester, Minford, New Boston, Northwest, Notre Dame, Portsmouth, Sciotoville, South Webster, Valley, West, and Wheelersburg.

The 2019 Champion of the Scioto County Spelling Bee was Allison Friend, who is in the 6th grade at Oak Intermediate School in New Boston. She prevailed by correctly spelling the word “scrumptiously.”

Second place was awarded to Kinslee McIlhenny, 7th grader at Green Jr. High School. Third place went to Drew Livingston, 7th grader at Minford Middle School. Fourth place went to Lauren Redoutey, 7th grader at Northwest Middle School.

The event was coordinated by Sharee Price, Gifted Services coordinator at the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center (ESC).

“I’d like to congratulate all the students who participated in this event; they did a great job! I’d also like to say thank you to all the families and audience members who showed their support for the students by attending the event,” Price said.

The pronouncer for the event was Nate Marcum, ESC intern. Judges were Paige Williams, director of the Portsmouth Public Library, Judge Mark Kuhn of Scioto County Common Pleas Court, and Tammy Hambrick, curriculum consultant at the ESC.