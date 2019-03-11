Allen presented with OMA Award

Former Portsmouth City Manager Derek K. Allen was presented with the 2019 Ohio City Manager Association Profile in Courage Award at the OCMA Annual Conference in Columbus Thursday.

“This award recognizes truly effective leadership in unusual circumstances, and I think for those of you in this room that know Derek, know Portsmouth, OH, know that he was in a truly challenging situation as City Manager,” read an OMA representative.

The OMA stated that Allen was nominated by Dave Collinsworth for his professionalism and demeanor in dealing with the Portsmouth job with zeal and integrity while undergoing significant personal strain and challenges.

“In serving in this role and doing so with professionalism, Derek represented the best of our profession and demonstrated to the citizens of Portsmouth with true value and professional management of their municipal affairs,” read the OMA. Allen accepted the award and described his passion for his profession.

“I’m very passionate about our profession and I am dedicated to local government,” said Allen. Allen said he was first drawn to the area of Portsmouth and the opportunity it brought after being voted on to return to a city manager form of government.

“I can’t say that my six bosses were supportive in the effort, I’m not sure they knew the role of city manager, and part of the council were actually the people in charge during the bad years,” Allen said. “When it came time for us to part ways it turned quite ugly, but I knew in that process I didn’t just represent myself, but I represented the profession. I tried to demonstrate to the public the value in a city manager even though I was being pushed out.”

According to the organizational website, Ohio City/County Management Association (OCMA) is the professional and educational association for appointed administrators serving cities, villages, townships and counties within Ohio. Membership is open to any such local government professional administrator, and operates with the mission of promoting excellence in local government management and encourage personal and professional growth of local government administrator.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

