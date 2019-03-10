Charles Koch Foundation awards grant to Kricker Innovation Hub

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – The Kricker Innovation Hub at Shawnee State University has been awarded a $16,000 grant from the Charles Koch Foundation to continue its Entrepreneurial Journey Speaker Series (EJSS).

The grant will bring eight speaker series events to the Hub throughout 2019.

“We are pleased to support this entrepreneurship speaker series. The opportunity to hear from and pose questions to business leaders will allow students the chance to explore important lessons about the nature of entrepreneurship that they’ll be able to use in any path they choose after graduation,” said Ryan Stowers, Charles Koch Foundation Executive Vice President.

The goal is to highlight the powerful principles of entrepreneurship through presentations by speakers of many different backgrounds.

“The vision for the series is to inspire others with unique experiences of those who have already succeeded in creating their own opportunity. Each of these speakers has an exciting story to tell,” said David Kilroy, Program Director for the Kricker Innovation Hub. “The grant will allow the Innovation Hub to bring more speakers to campus and to demonstrate to students what is possible when they apply entrepreneurial principles to their lives.”

The next EJSS event will be on Thursday, March 28 with David Griesmeyer, a welder, artist and entrepreneur. His presentation will focus on how he used his skillset to create a unique business, and the inspirations for this art installations across Southern Ohio.

All of the 2019 Speaker Series events include light refreshments and are free and open to the public.

To keep up to date with the Kricker Innovation Hub and the Entrepreneurial Journey Speaker Series, sign up for their monthly newsletter at https://ssuinnovation.com.