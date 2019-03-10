Two new items on council agenda

Portsmouth City Council will meet on Monday with four items on the agenda for discussion.

An Ordinance to appoint Sam Sutherland to the position of City Manager of the City of Portsmouthwill be heard for a third reading, while An ordinance authorizing the city manager to adjust rules, regulations and fees within the engineering department pursuant to the Ohio Board of Building Standards will be heard for a second reading.

Two new items will appear on the agenda for the first time.

An ordinance authorizing the city manager to enter into an agreement between the City of Portsmouth and Friends of Portsmouth for a Street Arch Lighting Project as per the attached Exhibit A will be heard for a first reading, while a Resolution authorizing the co-naming of Findlay Street between 12th and 16th Streets as “Martin Luther King Jr. Way will also appear on the agenda.

Per usual, citizens who wish to address council will have the opportunity to do so on both items on and off the agenda, before and after the legislative portion of the evening’s meeting.

Portsmouth City Council meets on the second floor of the Portsmouth Municipal Building with meetings starting at 6:00 p.m.