Peebles man charged with motor vehicle theft

A Peebles man has been arrested and charged with the theft of of motor vehicle.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Department reported on Friday that Chad Chestnut, 43, of Peebles has been arrested and charged with one count of theft of motor vehicle, a felony in the 4th degree.

According to the sheriff’s office, on March 2nd the 911 center received a call from a residence located on Big Run Road Lucasville, who reported an unknown person(s) had stolen his Chevy Silverado truck and a pull behind camper trailer.

A deputy responded to the scene where a report was filed and forwarded to a detective for further investigation. During the investigation detectives were able to develop an Adams County man as a suspect.

Captain John W. Murphy stated members of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority while out serving probation/parole warrants located Chestnut inside of the stolen camper trailer in a wooded area around Dillow Road, Lucasville. Chestnut was taken into custody without incident then transported to the Adams County Jail for an unrelated offense.

Captain John. W. Murphy stated as a result of his arrest a detective was able conduct an interview with the suspect that resulted in charges being filed against him through the Portsmouth Municipal Court.

Murphy stated the quick arrest and recovery of the stolen property was the direct result of the deputies, the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, and tips from the general public.

Sheriff Marty Donini stated this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date. Anyone with information should contact Detective Matt Spencer at (740)351-1092.