32 indicted by Grand Jury

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met March 1 and returned 29 Public Indictments and 3 Secret Indictments.

The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Daniel C. Blevins, 26, of Portsmouth: one count of abduction, two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Ryan B. Havens, 36, Portsmouth: breaking and entering, theft receiving stolen property.

Amber R. Beckwith, 35, Portsmouth: receiving stolen property.

Misty L. VanHoose, 46,Portsmouth: breaking and entering, theft, receiving stolen property.

Steven J. Munion, 39, Portsmouth: burglary, theft, receiving stolen property.

Steven D. Mowery, jr., 46, Portsmouth: two counts of assault.

Christoher D. Middleton, 43, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Frederick D. McCallister, 53, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

Sabrina K. Disher, 22, Seaman: receiving stolen property, having weapons while under disability, possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin.

Jason Randolph Jordan, 43, Portsmouth: having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possessing criminal tools, two counts trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, two counts possession of drugs, possession of heroin, trafficking in marijuana, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs.

Joseph C. Johnson, 39, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

Stephanie R. Evans, 36, Quincy, Ky: two counts endangering children, corrupting another with drugs.

William L. Spurlock, III, 24, Kermit, W Va: aggravated possession of drugs.

Martin R. Cline, 28, Lovely, Ky: aggravated possession of drugs.

Corey Adam Collins, 29, Franklin Furnace: escape.

Favio L.J. Campa, 24, Franklin Furnace: escape.

Willie David Wagner, 51, New Boston: possessing criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs.

Aaron Michael Ratcliff, 24, New Boston: tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs.

Megan Nicole Clark, 29, Portsmouth aggravated possession of drugs.

Jeffrey D. Green, 26, Portsmouth: tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, aggravated possession of drugs.

William Jayce Swords, 19, West Portsmouth: felonious assault, aggravated robbery.

Mary Alice Nagel, 33, Wheelersburg: felonious assault, two counts of assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated trespass.

Michael Ray Rawlins, 54. New Boston: receiving stolen property.

Brandon Joseph Mercer, 35, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

Rodney Jarrells, 61, Portsmouth: inducing panic, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin.

Richard E. Scott, 55, Portsmouth: inducing panic, tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs.

Kenneth Jason Altman, 41, Otway: felonious assault, four counts abduction, domestic violence.

Mary A. Dickens, 40, Oak Hill: inducing panic, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.