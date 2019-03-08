Yearly litter reports reflect nearly 100 tons collected

Lawrence Scioto Solid Waste Management District Director Dan Palmer visited the Scioto County Commissioner’s meeting on Thursday and provided monthly litter activity reports.

Last year 427 miles were cleaned, with 6,692 total man hours and 10,612 bags of litter collected for Scioto County. The District collected 92.48 tons in total with 662 tires.

So far in 2019, 466 bags have been collected with 287 man hours put in. “What I’m trying to convey to you through these figures, this ever existing problem that we have of irresponsible people littering, throwing tires, throwing whatever has got to cease. We’re out there every day,” said Palmer.

Palmer stated that misuse of recycling containers in addition to routine littering has also been a huge issue for the district and just recently sofas and mattresses have been dumped at the site in Wheelersburg. “We’re out there trying to catch these people,” said Palmer. “We’re tired of this. We want to hold people responsible for their actions.”

Palmer called on help from the public to put an end to senseless dumping and littering.

“We’re asking for help. If you see someone so irresponsible get that license plate number, report it to us immediately,” Palmer said. “It’s sickening to see this, I’m tired of it.”

Palmer stated in addition to cracking down on illegal dumping, the District is in the process of beginning an “Adopt a site” program to help maintain litter free spaces and will be holding an event for the Tire Amnesty Program on March 30, at Spartan Municipal Stadium. According to Palmer, with support from Portsmouth City Manager Sam Sutherland the location has been secured to ensure for a smooth donation event and the site will allow for those who participate to pull in, have their tires unloaded, and pull through without interruption. To participate in the event a limit of 10 tires per person is in place. Proof of Scioto County residency must be provided, tires must be off the rim, and no businesses are permitted to participate. The event will take place on March 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

