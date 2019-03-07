Opioid crisis putting financial crunch on county

During the Scioto County Commissioners meeting on Thursday, Commissioner Bryan Davis made a somber announcement regarding one appropriation on the agenda pertaining to the County’s growing opioid problem.

“As part of our appropriations today, at the end of the year our Coroner had $92,600 for autopsies. He has now spent all but $3,000 already,” said Davis. “As part of our appropriations we had appropriated an additional $48,000, which will probably not get him through the end of the year.” Davis stated that the requested amount did not even factor in the six autopsies that would be required just from that previous weekend.

“To say that we’re not in a crisis situation would be wrong. We have a serious health crisis on our hands. To expand on what we mentioned before, find your loved ones. Let them know you care. If they’re abusing, if they’re using, get them help if you can. It’s a serious situation, they don’t have to be long time drug users to fall victim to this, and it can be their first time,” Davis said. “With what’s on the streets right now, it could be their first time and they could lose their life.”

Davis stated there is a lot currently being done to combat the drug epidemic between the city and county health departments and first responders, but said the types of drugs that are being circulated are killers and everything in their power needs to be done to get help for those who struggle with addiction.

“We need to get them away from this curse on our community. That’s what it is, let’s be honest and it’s not just here. This is happening all over Ohio and the United States in general,” Davis said. “We’re seeing it everywhere. Just to give everyone an idea as to what it’s doing to us fiscally, it’s obvious. Say a prayer for our community that we get past this and we see improvement.”

A call to the Scioto County Coroner’s Office revealed that in 2018 approximately 103 autopsies were performed, and so far this year 31 have been performed, estimating more than 123 total by year’s end.

