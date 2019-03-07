Be a hero for Red Cross

When thinking red, it is usually wearing red for your heart or something of that nature, but the red that is in March is for Red Cross Month.

During the month of March, the American Red Cross asks everyone to be a hero in their community by becoming a volunteer, learning lifesaving skills, giving blood or donating to #help1family on Red Cross Giving Day, which is March 27th. More than 75 years ago, in 1943, March was first proclaimed Red Cross Month by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to raise awareness of the organization and its humanitarian mission. All U.S. presidents since Roosevelt have designated March as Red Cross Month to recognize how the American Red Cross helps people across the country and around the world through its workforce powered by more than 90 percent volunteers.

The need to help people is constant—and the past year of busy disaster activity was no exception. For 324 consecutive days, more than 43,000 people relied on the Red Cross for emergency shelter following events like record wildfires, hurricanes, floods and large apartment fires. From April 2018 to February 2019, more than 11,500 Red Cross volunteers left the comfort of their own homes to provide comfort, care and a safe place to sleep for tens of thousands affected by disasters.

“I’m proud that many of our volunteers from our Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Region played instrumental roles in providing disaster relief services to residents throughout the country as well as here in our 27-county region,” said Stephanie Byrd, Regional CEO. “Volunteers like Carolyn Burns of West Carrollton, who provided great support to the Montgomery County EOC during the Dayton water outage; Jerry Reardon of Aurora, Indiana, who spearheaded disaster response, relief and sheltering for those affected by the Budget Inn fire in Fairfield; Wendi Coffelt of Springfield, who deployed to California for the wildfires and a spent a month in Saipan, over the holidays, helping those impacted by the Typhoon. I’m grateful to all of our volunteers who give of their time and talent to help others,” Byrd concluded.

The city of Portsmouth along with the acting mayor, Kevin E. Johnson presented to the local red cross office, a proclamation that read as follows:

Whereas: American Red Cross Month is a special time to recognize and thank our everyday Heroes; those who reach out to help people in need. American Red Cross heroes help disaster victims recover. They give blood to help a hospital patient. They brighten the day of an injured service member. They step forward to help someone having a heart attack. We would like to remember our heroes here in Portsmouth, Ohio, who help people in need. They work tirelessly to assist their neighbors when they need a helping hand.

Whereas: Across the country and around the world, the American Red Cross responds to disasters. When an injured service member ended up in a hospital far from home, the American Red Cross offered comfort or when a hospital patient needed blood, American Red Cross blood donors were there to help.

Whereas: We dedicate the month of March to all those who support the American Red Cross mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies. Our community depends on the American Red Cross, which relies on donations of time, money and blood to fulfill its humanitarian mission.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Kevin E. Johnson, Mayor of the City of Portsmouth, do hereby proclaim March 2019 as American Red Cross Month

I urge all levels of government, community agencies and all Americans to support this organization and its noble humanitarian mission.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto subscribed my name this Sixth day of March, in the year of Our Lord, Two Thousand Nineteen. The proclamation was signed by Diana Ratliff, City Clerk and Kevin E. Johnson, Acting Mayor of the City of Portsmouth.

In such a sometimes thoughtless job, it is great to see the city of Portsmouth give some much-needed credit to a much-needed service the local community is thankful to have on hand. Don’t forget to appreciate your local Red Cross, they do so much to help the local community, some of which they get no credit.

Learn more about how you can become a part of the Red Cross by taking a lifesaving class or your through gifts of time, money or blood donation by visiting redcross.org.

Debbie Smith from the local Red Cross office receiving the proclamation from Portsmouth Mayor Kevin E. Johnson, along with members of the Red Cross office.

