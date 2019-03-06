King Calaway performs at the Grand Ole’ Opry

Not many people can say they have achieved one of the greatest goals, even before they turn the age of 18, but Caleb Miller of Minford has reached a momentous goal, even before he has graduated high school.

Miller can now claim that he has performed on the Grand Ole Opry Stage in Nashville, Tn.

Miller, along with Chris Deaton, Simon Dumas, Jordan Harvey, Chad Michael Jervis, and Austin Luther have come together to form the group ‘King Calaway’ and they just recently performed their debut EP song, “World For Two,” at the Grand Ole Opry. On ‘Taste of Country,’ it was stated about this group, “What’s unique about King Calaway is the fact that there is no lead singer or frontman, and that each member can (and does) play an instrument.”

“I left high school and just moved to Nashville, that quick. When I first heard of this opportunity, we all were actually on a conference call, everybody in the band was so shocked, it was such a surreal moment, that I don’t think that it set in, until we actually pulled into the gate of the Grand Ole Opry and said, ‘I’m Caleb here with King Calaway and I’m playing tonight, it was such a surreal moment, Miller said. “We got to do a sound check in the empty auditorium at the Grand Ole Opry, you could feel the history with no one in the room, it felt amazing and every note we played, you could just tell the history.”

Miller talked about his playing of the guitar, “I’ve been playing since I was four years old. My dad who used to play in a band started teaching me to play and by the time I was about six, I was better than him,” Miller said. “I started taking lessons from people and started growing from there and I finally found the right opportunity that required me to go to Nashville, but I’m so blessed with this opportunity.”

Miller spoke of how the group got together, “We’re all over the world, but we all had mutual friends that brought us together. Actually, I was discovered by a man named Jason Halbert, who is Kelly Clarkson’s music director, and he saw me on Instagram,” he said. “There are six of us in the band and one is from Spain.

“Actually, when I moved to Nashville, my roommate, is the one from Spain, and to feel the differences and the different cultures we have, it’s really eye-opening. It’s a really cool experience away from music to be exposed to the different cultures, sets the band off, it’s really awesome,” he said. “When we met, we had Chick fil a and watched Harry Potter, it was like I found five of my brothers. To this day, we never really have any conflict, they are so easy to get along with, it’s amazing.”

The oldest member of the group is Jordan, who is 26, from Scotland. Caleb is the youngest and he won’t be 19 until August. “They’ve shown me a lot and pushed me to mature,” Miller said. “But in a great way.”

Miller’s sister is a Minford High School cheerleader and he said he got to come back to the last Minford basketball game this year. Miller was able to finish his senior year online and will return to Minford in May to graduate with his class. “It’s gonna be awesome,” he said. “I think some of our publicist and some of our team are going to come to Ohio to document some of it, it will be fun.”

As for what his next goal will be now, after performing at the Opry, Miller said, “A personal goal of mine, would be to perform a show in Ohio, so all my friends and family could come and see, its quite a hike to Tennessee for people in my area to come.”

He spoke on how cool it was to see such a group from Ohio, that did come down to the Opry and see him and to have that support system around him. “I definitely feel like this is what God had planned for me, but I also think that Nashville is close enough to Ohio, that I have been able to make a lot of weekend trips to see some football games and spend time with friends.”

When asked about who he has already met in Nashville he stated, “We’ve been close with Brad Paisley (Paisley introduced the group on the Opry stage), for awhile and he’s really like taken us under his wing and he’s loved the music. And Ricky Skaggs also, he’s been great with us, he refers to himself as ‘gray Calaway’ sometimes,” Miller said. “He’s been willing to play with us and we’re excited about future opportunities there. Ricky and Brad have really taken us under their wings.”

Small town very young man, making it to the Grand Ole Opry, is not something to forget about, this group and Miller, have no where to go now, except to work and achieve goals that so many young people would love the opportunity to do.

Local man, Caleb Miller, performing with his group, ‘King Calaway’ on the stage at the Grand Ole Opry. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_caleb-on-stage-1.jpg Local man, Caleb Miller, performing with his group, ‘King Calaway’ on the stage at the Grand Ole Opry. Courtesy Photos Caleb Miller standing at the doorway of the Grand Ole Opry House. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_caleb-miller1-1.jpg Caleb Miller standing at the doorway of the Grand Ole Opry House. Courtesy Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach

Reach