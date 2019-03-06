Bussler remembered as a county leader

Former County Commissioner and Porter Township Trustee Anthony Wayne Bussler passed away Tuesday.

Bussler was born in 1938 in Wheelersburg to the late David F. and Ethel Collingsworth Bussler, and would go on to serve in United States Army. After 32 years of service in the Army and Army Reserve, he retired as a 1st Sgt having served in Germany, Honduras and Operation Desert Storm. He was awarded a Bronze Star for his service in Desert Storm. Bussler worked at Williams Shoe Factory, Empire Detroit Steel and retired from New Boston Coke Corporation. After retirement, he went on to work for the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Scioto County Sanitary Engineer.

Bussler served as a Porter Township Trustee for 25 years, Scioto County Commissioner for 2 years, and was on the Scioto County Veterans Service Commission for 14 years. Other involvements included Cub Scouts, Little League, Wheelersburg Sesquicentennial Committee, Porter Township Volunteer Fire Department, Wheelersburg Athletic Boosters, and Pioneer Village. He was a member of Western Sun Lodge #91, a 32nd Degree Mason with Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati and a member of Kiwanis, Minford American Legion, Sciotoville Disabled American Veterans Post 690 and Wheelersburg United Methodist Church. He was an avid supporter of the Wheelersburg Pirates. One of his proudest accomplishments was being inducted into the Wheelersburg Alumni Hall of Fame in 2007. Wayne was a strong Democrat, serving 35 years as a precinct committeeman and was a member of the Scioto County Democrat Central and Executive Committees. He was elected multiple times as Chairman of the County Party and named to the County Democrat Hall of Fame. In 1991, he was named Ohio Democrat of the Year.

“The Scioto County Democratic Party is really going to miss Wayne Bussler,” said Scioto County Democratic Party Chairman Randy Basham. “He was an icon in the Scioto County Democratic Party. He was a chairman for years, a great leader, union man, came out of the steel mill years ago, and him and Vern Riffe worked so good together in the past. He really helped do the things that was done under Riffe’s regime as State Rep. the leader Wayne was, a Scioto County Commissioner, Porter Township Trustee, well respected and well loved by all.”

Bussler is survived by his wife Carla, as well as four children and several grandchildren.

