Copley named Superintendent of the SCCTC

Out with the old, in with the new, is a popular saying, but in this case, it seems to be more a joint effort to make a new situation work as well as the and with the people who have made this transition. The SCCTC(Scioto County Career and Technical Center) Board of Education has hired Kyle Copley as Superintendent effective August 1. Copley will be replacing Stan Jennings, current Superintendent, who is retiring. Copley is the current principal at the SCCTC.

“I appreciate the opportunity and support the Scioto County Career Technical Center’s Board of Education has given me to become the Superintendent of the SCCTC,” Copley said. “We have a dedicated board who has been great to work with throughout this entire process.

“I have spent the last 13 years at the CTC as a principal and assistant principal, with the last eight of those years serving as principal. We have excellent teaching, secretarial, student services, administrative and maintenance staff in place, that I am very proud of and feel fortunate to work with, who are invested in our students,” Copley said. “I have always believed that we have had great teachers and support staff at the CTC, that respect one another and our students which provides for a welcoming environment for our students. When you surround yourself with good people who work hard and enjoy what they do each day everyone’s job is easier”

As for what he sees for his plans at the SCCTC, “I would like to continue the progress the district has made through our post-secondary and secondary programs. I have enjoyed watching our post-secondary and secondary students grow into well-trained, skilled employees that our area business partners can count on. I always have taken the approach of leaving whatever it is, better than when you found it,” he said. “The district is in a good place, we have students willingly engaged in learning a skilled trade, and we continue to provide resources to help the community in any way possible, through work-related activities, community service, volunteering and job placement of our students. Success can distort reality and make everyone forget their shortcomings and exaggerate their contributions. Soon they begin to lose sight of what made them successful in the first place. Our goal as a district is not to allow that philosophy to impose itself and continue to provide a superior workforce through personalized training, new technologies, and community partnerships.

“I look forward to embarking on this new journey in my career,” Copley said. “A good merchant hides his goods and appears to have nothing; a skilled craftsman leaves no traces. “

Jennings said Copley will be a good fit for the SCCTC. “I believe that Kyle is the ideal person to follow me. Not only does he understand the culture and environment of the district, but has been a key cog in developing the family that is our Scioto Tech group,” he said. “In the next few months, Kyle and I will be working closely together to develop a “seamless” transition and assure the continued development of workforce and solid ROI for our community. I am delighted by the boards choice and feel relieved that the board chose to hire from within to maintain direction and continuity.”

Coming into a new job situation is something that is not always easy to do, but with the SCCTC’s Board decision of choosing Copley, it appears that this transition will run smoothly and be just another positive thing that happens at SCCTC.

Copley https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_Kyle-Copley.jpg Copley Submitted Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

