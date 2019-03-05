10th Annual Storm Bratchett Memorial Blood Drive set

Time has a way of seeming so long ago and yet in another circumstance, it can seem like yesterday. For Storm Bratchett’s Mother Lynn, this fits what she feels since losing Storm in 2008 at the young age of 17.

However, Lynn has since been doing something positive, due to the tragedy of Storm’s death, by holding an annual blood drive in honor of him.

Hoxworth Blood Center has announced that the Storm Bratchett Memorial Blood Drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 7th and 8th at Christ’s Community Church 2433 25th St., Portsmouth.

This is the 10th memorial drive for Storm, who who was accidentally shot in the chest with an arrow in 2008.

When asked to tell about her son, Lynn said, “He was Mr. Jokester, he loved church over everything else, he played guitar and sang worship in church.”

“The whole reason I came up with the blood drive, is because Storm loved going to Missionary Camp. I wanted to do something that would carry on his legacy, what he loved, somehow to help somebody, so that’s how I came up with the blood drive. Storm had been given 42 pints of blood to try to save him when his friend accidentally shot him with an arrow from a new crossbow,” Lynn added. “The buddy got the crossbow out to show his uncle, loaded and aimed,The arrow accidentally went off and hit Storm.

“Storm had one sister and three brothers, his sister, Rachel and two brothers were older than him, but his younger brother Seth was just 15 at the time of his death,” she said. “He was always happy and he always had a smile on his face.” Storm would have turned 28 on March 4th, and she said that is why she chose this time of year for the annual blood drive.

“We’ve collected over 2000 pints of blood over the past nine years,”Lynn said. She says the blood will go to SOMC and to Hoxworth Blood Center of Cincinnati.

“We need to try and remember all the reasons giving blood is important,” Lynn said. “There are unforeseen accidents, just like my son’s. There have to be pints of blood on hand in the hospitals for a patient to even have a chance to live. “It’s a quick needle stick and only 30 to 40 minutes of your time.”

a release from Hoxworth and Southern Ohio Medical Center states, “join in honoring Storm by making a donation at the blood drive. All presenting donors will receive a T-shirt that says “Keep the Storm Going.”

Appointments for the drive are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, please call 740-353-1633 or visit www.hoxworth.org/groups/storm. You can also schedule an appointment by calling Beverley Meadows at ext. 8670 or Kayla Groh at ext. 8223.

Storm's mother, Lynn Bratchett and his sister, Rachel Irwin giving blood in honor of Storm at one of the past blood drives. Storm Bratchett

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

