Couple celebrating 70th anniversary

William (Bill) and Mary Martha Questel are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on March 7.

They were married at Saint Mary’s Rectory in Portsmouth. They have led an exciting life traveling all over the world and all 50 states, camping in a tent, a station wagon, a camper and then in later years doing motels and bus trips.

They will be celebrating at a later date as Mary Martha recently had back surgery and is recovering, and Bill is on the 2nd floor at Hillview Rehab until she can care for him again. They are looking forward to whatever God’s plans are for their future together.

Bill worked at Bill’s Ole Barn Antiques, and Martha is retired from Osco Industries. The family of the couple wishes them a happy anniversary with more to come.