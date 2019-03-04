Cigarette butt containers installed

Cigarette butt containers were installed last week in downtown Portsmouth as a joint effort between Lawrence Scioto Solid Waste Management District and the City of Portsmouth to cut down on a major source of litter.

“Our goal is to make the public aware that cigarette butts are the biggest form of litter in the United States, and in Portsmouth as well,” said Dan Palmer, Director of LSSWMD. “We hope that the people of Scioto County take PRIDE and use these containers. Do not throw them on the sidewalks, in the street gutters, in the grass or flower pots. Properly dispose of them.”

Cigarette butt containers were installed at the Visitor’s Center, along Market, Second and Chillicothe Streets, around Tracy Park, Gallia Street, and the Portsmouth Post Office.

A total of 19 containers were installed in Portsmouth, with additional containers being installed by LSSWMD in Ironton.

City Manager Sam Sutherland and LSSWMD Dan Palmer stand in front of newly installed cigarette butt container. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_PIC.jpg City Manager Sam Sutherland and LSSWMD Dan Palmer stand in front of newly installed cigarette butt container. Submitted

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932