911 service disrupted Sunday

911 services throughout the county were disrupted over the weekend according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday 911 coordinators were informed of an outage by Frontier Communications, and for roughly two hours calls to 911 and call mapping features were unavailable.

A release from the Scioto County Emergency Management Agency went out just after 4 p.m. Sunday notifying the public that 911 services were out and advising those in need of 911 services to contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department directly. A second release from SCEMA on behalf of the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department went out just before 6 p.m. advising 911 services were back up, but alerting callers to be prepared to identify their location until all mapping features had returned.

According to 911 Coordinator Shawn Sparks the exact cause of the outage and area the outage impacted is still unknown.