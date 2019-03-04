Grand Jury releases indictments

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman announced has announced indictments from the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury which met on February 15 and returned 22 Public Indictments and 4 Secret Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Alicia A. Liming, 34, Waverly: two counts of failure to appear.

Ronnie Lee Jones, sr., 42, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

James Daniel Slade, jr., 44, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Katelynn Miller, 22, West Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Brian Keith McClain, 46, Lucasville: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Ambrosia Tilley, 39, Otway: aggravated possession of drugs.

James Paul Davis, 53, Portsmouth: breaking and entering, petty theft, tampering with evidence.

Matthew David Baker, 38, homeless: vandalism, criminal trespass, petty theft, two counts of receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, obstructing justice, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shane E. Holmes, 45, Nicholasville, Ky.: grand theft,

Joey M. Cade, 43, Detroit, Mi.: obstructing official business, receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings, operating a motor vehicle or motorcycle without a valid license, violation of speed limits.

Jerry W. Spence, jr., 48, Lucasville: having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of drugs, OVI.

Clinton E. Driskell, 36, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

Kenneth Jason Altman, 41, Otway: four counts of abduction, domestic violence.

Kaylen E. Jordan, 21, Dayton: possessing criminal tools, trafficking in drugs, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark.

Catherine Alice Havel, 24, Portsmouth: assault, two counts of vandalism, inducing panic, escape.

Randall L. Reed, 38, Portsmouth: three counts of criminal trespass, three counts of domestic violence.

Joshua T. Faulkner, 23, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

John C. Ledford, 32, Wheelersburg: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs.

Darrell D. Francis, 35, Portsmouth: receiving stolen property.

Tiffany A. Moore, 28, Portsmouth: receiving stolen property.

Brooklyn R.K. Moore, 24, Portsmouth: endangering children.