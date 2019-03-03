77th Annual Honors Music Festival performs March 12

Portsmouth-The Scioto County Junior High Honors Band, High School Honors Band and Honors Choir perform during the 77th Annual Scioto County Honors Music Festival at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio, on March 12.

Nearly 200 local music students in grades 7-12 from Clay, East, Green, Minford, New Boston, Northwest, Oak Hill, Portsmouth, South Webster, Valley, West and Wheelersburg will perform in the music festival this year.

Students will be performing in one group concert. There are 57 members of the Scioto County Junior High Honors Band, 69 members of the Scioto County High School Honors Band, and 71 members of the Scioto County Honors Choir.

Guest conductors this year are Dr. Otis French, from Malone University, conducting the high school honors band, Dr. David Castleberry, from Marshall University, conducting the high school honor chorus, and Brent Hunt, director of the Russell High School Band, conducting the junior high honors band.

Emily Crandall, music teacher at Portsmouth High School, is chair of the honor choir. Bryce Werntz, band director at Oak Hill High School, is chair of the high school honor band and Callie Barnhouse, band director at Northwest High School, is chair of the junior high band. The music festival is coordinated by Sharee Price, Gifted Services Coordinator, at the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center.

“I’m always impressed with the musical talent of our students and the amazing way they all work together to produce such a high-quality performance,” Price said.

During the Music Festival, two students will be awarded $1,000 scholarships to attend a college or university at which they wish to study music.

The evening begins at 7 p.m. on March 12. Reserved seating tickets are $7.00 each and are being sold at the McKinley Box Office, inside the Shawnee State University Vern Riffe Center for the Arts. The box office phone number is 740-351-3600, and its hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the concert.

Sponsors for the Music Festival include: William and Barbara Burke, DESCO Federal Credit Union, GE Aviation/Peebles Test Operation, Rosalee Greene, Dr. Michael Martin, Richard D. Marting Foundation, Portsmouth Area Arts Council, Rotary Club of Portsmouth, the Scioto Foundation, SOMC, StaBo Construction Limited and Dr. Wayne and Mrs. Saundra Wheeler.

Nearly 200 students will perform during the 77th Annual Scioto County Honors Music Festival at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio, on March 12. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_Musical-Festival.jpg Nearly 200 students will perform during the 77th Annual Scioto County Honors Music Festival at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio, on March 12.