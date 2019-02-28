Newman is sharing potatoes

Pastor Gary Newman of Sandhill IPCC, is once again helping out the area by delivering 42,000 pounds of potatoes to the pantries in the local area.

Newman stated that a Semi truck will be arriving at the parking lot of Vinyl Craft in New Boston, who is letting Newman use their parking lot and Wagner Rental is letting them use a forklift to get the potatoes off the truck. The truck with the load of potatoes will then be distributed out to local pantries on Saturday from 8 a.m. until they are gone. The potatoes are in 50-pound bags.

Newman said they are contacting pantries to let them know to come and get them. He said that he and his congregation and other people helping from other churches and that the International Pentecostal Church of Christ, is the basis for the event will be helping Saturday. Newman said they take a load down to the homeless shelter, the 8th Street Community Center in Farley Square and the Salvation Army usually comes and gets some.

Newman says the truck comes from the Society of Saint Andrews and the potatoes come from Farmers of America. He says they do this just about every year. The pantries will then have them to give them out to those who are in need.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928