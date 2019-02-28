Headstart kids get new tennis shoes

It has been said, that nothing can make someone smile more than a young child who is so excited about something and their contagious smile spreads throughout the whole room they are in. Nothing could have been truer than this Thursday when the children at Highland Headstart were spreading happiness in their entire gymnasium. What were they so excited about, one might ask, each and every one of these kids got new tennis shoes.

These sweet happy children were dancing and running and putting their best foot forward, to show off what they were excited about, their new shoes.

The Headstart programs, including Farley Square, Highland, Wayne Hills, and the Carousel Center, were very fortunate this year, as Scioto Shoe Mart along with Lifepoint Church were able to fit every child in the Headstart program in Portsmouth, with new tennis shoes. Director of Highland Head Start, Carla Womack, said that Scioto Shoe Mart had fitted kids at all the Headstarts with their new shoes.

Womack said Sandy Brickey from Lifepoint Church made the initial call about them helping the children getting the shoes. Brickey and Connie Voiers, also from Lifepoint were at the table on Thursday setting up the children at Highland Headstart. These ladies had brought with them, many volunteers from the church to help fit the kids for shoes. There was also a lady from the foster grandparent program, Victoria Hamilton helping on this day. Some of the other people that Womack wanted to mention who were helping were, Tracy Johnson who is the social service manager and Brenda Haynes who is the health manager, plus Michelle Davis one of the staff people who also attends Lifepoint Church.

Lisa Roof, who is the early childhood education teacher at Highland was saying how proud and excited the little ones were with their new shoes. Some of the group had some of the kids gather together to show off their shoes and these kids said in unison, “I love my shoes!” The excitement in the room was easy to feel, as the children were running around and trying out these new shoes.

Some of the people helping had also made some thank you posters for Scioto Shoe Mart that they wanted to show and put in the photo.

Scioto County CAO Head Start/Early Head Start provides free preschool and Early Childhood Education services to income eligible families, age birth to five. Steve Sturgill, Executive Director of Community Action Organization Headstart had also written a letter informing the parents of the children, that each and every child in the headstart program at Highland on this day had received new shoes.

The many volunteers, teachers, helpers, and one of the groups of kids sporting their new shoes, with thank you signs for Scioto Shoe Mart for the shoes. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_Shoes-Group.jpg The many volunteers, teachers, helpers, and one of the groups of kids sporting their new shoes, with thank you signs for Scioto Shoe Mart for the shoes. Kimberly Jenkins One of the little girls with volunteer, Dana, fitting her for new shoes. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_shoes-girl.jpg One of the little girls with volunteer, Dana, fitting her for new shoes. Kimberly Jenkins Some of the volunteers and teachers, helping fit children with new shoes, such excitement on the kids’ faces. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_shoes-boy.jpg Some of the volunteers and teachers, helping fit children with new shoes, such excitement on the kids’ faces. Kimberly Jenkins

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928