Wheelersburg man arrested for solicitation of a child

A Wheelersburg man was arrests Wednesday and is facing charges of soliciting to a child.

According to Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini, his office received a call on Wednesday at 5:24 pm from a Wheelersburg residence stating that a 12 year old boy had been solicited by an adult male. A deputy was sent to this location that resulted in a report being filed and a detective being called out for a further investigation.

Captain John W. Murphy stated during this investigation it was determined that the 12 year old boy was home when a man knocked on the door, once the boy opened the door the male subject asked him several questions to include was he home alone. During this investigation the detective learned that the man had asked the child about his private area , if he could see his private area telling the juvenile that he would take care of him and not to tell. The victim stated that the man offered him $ 75.00 The victim stated the male left and instructed the boy to come to his house in 30 minutes. The victim was scared and called his grandmother and uncle to respond to this location, upon the deputy’s arrival the victim appeared to be very scared and upset.

Murphy stated that the suspect was detained at his residence located on Pinehurst Avenue, Wheelersburg without incident. He was taken to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office for further questioning which resulted in him being charged.

Arrested was Ralph E. Bell age 44 of Wheelersburg, Bell has been charged with one count of soliciting a child, a felony of the 3rd degree and criminal child enticement a misdemeanor of the 1st degree. Bell was being held on an $11,000 bond which he posted and appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Thursday.

Murphy stated that this is still an ongoing investigation and he encourages parents to talk to their children in a joint effort to keep all children in the community safe. Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Detective Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091 all call will remain confidential.