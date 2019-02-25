Northwest School grounds damaged over the weekend

Fun and games are one thing, but to take an automobile and damage property, especially school property, is not in what the Northwest Local School district thinks is fun and games. However, on Friday night, someone or a group of people drove on the grounds of the Northwest Local Schools and unfortunately, did some significant damage to the grounds.

Jason Burton, Northwest High School Principal posted the following on Facebook on Saturday: ‘Last night, someone did significant damage to our campus and facilities. Ladies and gentlemen, our community members and our NLSD staff have tremendous pride in our campus and facilities, and when someone disrespects us like this, we need to come together and bring the perpetrator(s) to justice. The administration will be viewing our security cameras with great scrutiny. We ask if you have any info, please send a private message. Let’s work together, #nwmohawknation to help law enforcement serve justice to those individuals who have disrespected our campus and facilities.’

Speaking with Northwest Local Schools Superintendent Todd Jenkins Monday morning, he said the damage was done in the areas of “the yard in front of the high school, the middle school, and behind the administrative office were all damaged.”

When asked if the school has cameras, Jenkins said “yep, and we have a good idea who it is. We met with the law enforcement this morning and turned everything over to them. Currently, I am going to get estimates on what it takes to repair the yard, and we will go from there,” Jenkins said. “It’s a shame that people don’t have respect for personal property, let alone school property.”

Jenkins stated that he truly didn’t have any good idea of what the cost will be, but he felt that it would be in the thousands. “They will have to come in and till it up, then reseed it and then straw it.”

“We’ll prosecute to the full extent as the law allows. We’ve got good people in the community, as the high school principal and the guidance counselor, they have Facebook page and Twitter, and they posted it on there for individuals in the district to give a personal private message back to them,” Jenkins said. “If they hear anything and the community was very good to help out.” He again mentioned that the individual(s) will be prosecuted and also be made to make restitution to the school district for damages done.

