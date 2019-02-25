Two arrested on drug charges

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini and Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Ware announce that a Portsmouth couple have been arrested on drug charges.

On Saturday,at 8:24p.m., the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force with assistance from a detective with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and an officer with the Portsmouth Police Department executed a narcotics – related search warrant at the residence of 45 year old Jerry S. Huffstetler Jr. and 40 year old Angela M. Pack located at 204 Bennett Street Portsmouth, inside Porter Township.

Upon a search of the residence, officers seized approximately (91) grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, (10) grams of suspected heroin, suspected Suboxone, digital scales, four firearms, and additional evidence of drug trafficking. The suspected methamphetamine and heroin have an estimated street value of $6,660.

Huffstetler Jr. and Pack were arrested and charged with trafficking & possession of suspected methamphetamine, both felonies of the 2nd degree, and possession of suspected heroin, also a felony of the 2nd degree.

Huffstetler Jr. and Pack were placed in the Scioto County Jail and were to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday at 9a.m.

The case against Huffstetler Jr. and Pack will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony drug charges.

Donini and Ware thank the public for their assistance in the investigation and request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, should phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

Pack https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_Pack.jpg Pack Huffstetler Jr https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_Huffstetler-Jr.jpg Huffstetler Jr