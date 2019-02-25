If I had cherished sin in my heart, the Lord would not have listened;

– Psalm 66:18 (NIV)

TODAY’S COMMENTARY

by Dave Whitehead, Author of Making Sense of the Bible

The key phrase in this passage is “cherished sin”. To cherish something is to value it, to protect it, to hold it dear. As artist Makoto Fujimora has written, “We, today, have a language to celebrate waywardness, but we do not have a cultural language to bring people back home.” In other words, we have many ways to make rebellion to God normal, and in doing so, have created a dullness in our relationship with God. When we look at the patterns of our life, what do we hold dear? Have we looked at both God and sin too lightly?